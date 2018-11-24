Listen Live Sports

Proctor leads, High Point hangs on to edge E. Carolina 55-52

November 24, 2018 8:53 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jahaad Proctor scored 20 points and High Point hung on late to edge East Carolina 55-52 on Saturday.

Proctor was 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 10 from the foul line for the Panthers (3-3). Jamal Wright added nine points and four steals and Ricky Madison led the team with seven rebounds in addition to his four points.

Proctor, Wright and Brandonn Kamga each sank a 3-pointer to help the Panthers to a 15-8 start and they led all the way, building to a 27-24 advantage at the break.

East Carolina closed to 33-31 early in the second half but High Point pulled away again and a Proctor 3-point play made it 43-33 with 10:46 to go. The Pirates (4-3) continued to threaten, cutting it to 52-51 with a minute remaining before Denny Slay drained two foul shots and Proctor hit a third to give the Panthers the winning edge.

Jayden Gardner scored 18 points for the Pirates.

