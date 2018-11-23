Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PSG to face disciplinary board for racial profiling

November 23, 2018 3:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain is facing possible disciplinary action by the French league for its scouts’ use of racial profiling.

The French Football Federation ethics board said after hearings on Friday with PSG director general Jean-Claude Blanc and others that it decided to forward the case to the French league’s disciplinary commission.

The federation’s statement said the hearings established “that files mentioning an ethnic origin were indeed used in PSG recruitment cells until 2018.”

But the ethics board also backed PSG’s position that there was no proven case of discrimination.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

PSG has acknowledged that forms with “illegal content were used between 2013 and 2018.” But it declined responsibility for implementing the policy after the Mediapart news website reported that, up until this year, scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of possible recruits according to four categories: “Francais” (French), “Maghrebin” (North African), “Antillais” (West Indian), and “Afrique noire” (Black African).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons