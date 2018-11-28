Listen Live Sports

Purdue Fort Wayne ties program record with 21 3-pointers

November 28, 2018 11:24 pm
 
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — John Konchar had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Purdue Fort Wayne tied a program record with 21 3-pointers in a 104-60 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

It matched the 21 3s made against Olivet on Jan. 9, 2017, but Wednesday’s performance was the best against a Division I opponent, passing the 20 against Oral Roberts on Dec. 31, 2016.

Jarred Godfrey also scored 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (5-4). Matt Holba made a team-high five 3-pointers and Godfrey, Marcus DeBerry, Kason Harrell, Dee Montgomery and Matt Weir each hit three from distance. Nine of the 11 Mastodon players attempted a 3-pointer as the team shot 57 percent from long range.

A 16-2 run turned a 26-25 Mastodon deficit into a 13-point advantage and they put the game away with 12 3-pointers in the second half.

Rade Kukobat scored 12 points for Eastern Illinois (3-4), and Ben Harvey added 11.

