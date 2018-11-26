Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rafinha to undergo surgery after tearing knee ligament

November 26, 2018 7:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says midfielder Rafinha will need knee surgery and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The club says tests have confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Rafinha’s left knee. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Rafinha got hurt in the team’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The Brazilian had torn a ligament in his right knee in 2015, and had a meniscus injury in the same leg in 2017.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration