Raiders-49ers Stats

Oakland 3 0 0 0— 3 San Francisco 7 10 14 3—34 First Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 37, 9:30.

SF_Garcon 24 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 6:47.

Second Quarter

SF_Bourne 4 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 12:40.

SF_FG Gould 39, :16.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 12:36.

SF_Mostert 52 run (Gould kick), 9:17.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 25, 3:59.

A_69,592.

Oak SF First downs 14 18 Total Net Yards 242 405 Rushes-yards 23-102 32-143 Passing 140 262 Punt Returns 0-0 2-6 Kickoff Returns 2-51 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-24-0 16-22-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 8-39 0-0 Punts 6-37.5 3-54.7 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 6-40 3-23 Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 11-49, Washington 5-27, Bryant 1-17, Carr 3-5, Richard 2-4, McCarron 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 7-86, Breida 12-44, Morris 7-13, Goodwin 1-2, Juszczyk 1-1, Mullens 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 16-21-0-171, McCarron 1-3-0-8. San Francisco, Mullens 16-22-0-262.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Richard 4-45, LaFell 3-20, Bryant 2-29, Cook 2-20, J.Nelson 2-16, Martin 1-20, D.Harris 1-13, Roberts 1-8, Carrier 1-8. San Francisco, Kittle 4-108, Garcon 3-56, James 2-60, Juszczyk 2-10, Bourne 2-6, Goodwin 1-11, Dwelley 1-8, Breida 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 45.

