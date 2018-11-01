Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders-49ers Stats

November 1, 2018 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland 3 0 0 0— 3
San Francisco 7 10 14 3—34
First Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 37, 9:30.

SF_Garcon 24 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 6:47.

Second Quarter

SF_Bourne 4 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 12:40.

SF_FG Gould 39, :16.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 12:36.

SF_Mostert 52 run (Gould kick), 9:17.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 25, 3:59.

A_69,592.

___

Oak SF
First downs 14 18
Total Net Yards 242 405
Rushes-yards 23-102 32-143
Passing 140 262
Punt Returns 0-0 2-6
Kickoff Returns 2-51 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-24-0 16-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 8-39 0-0
Punts 6-37.5 3-54.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-40 3-23
Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 11-49, Washington 5-27, Bryant 1-17, Carr 3-5, Richard 2-4, McCarron 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 7-86, Breida 12-44, Morris 7-13, Goodwin 1-2, Juszczyk 1-1, Mullens 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Oakland, Carr 16-21-0-171, McCarron 1-3-0-8. San Francisco, Mullens 16-22-0-262.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Richard 4-45, LaFell 3-20, Bryant 2-29, Cook 2-20, J.Nelson 2-16, Martin 1-20, D.Harris 1-13, Roberts 1-8, Carrier 1-8. San Francisco, Kittle 4-108, Garcon 3-56, James 2-60, Juszczyk 2-10, Bourne 2-6, Goodwin 1-11, Dwelley 1-8, Breida 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 45.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad