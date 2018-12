Raiders-Ravens Stats

By The Associated Press

Oakland 7 3 7 0—17 Baltimore 3 10 7 14—34 First Quarter

Oak_Martin 1 run (Carlson kick), 8:45.

Bal_FG Tucker 47, 4:28.

Second Quarter

Bal_Jones 70 punt return (Tucker kick), 12:45.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, 7:11.

Advertisement

Oak_FG Carlson 42, 2:34.

Third Quarter

Bal_L.Jackson 5 run (Tucker kick), 8:10.

Oak_Cook 16 pass from D.Carr (Carlson kick), 5:09.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Crabtree 8 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:16.

Bal_Suggs 43 fumble return (Tucker kick), 5:55.

A_70,035.

___

Oak Bal First downs 13 23 Total Net Yards 249 416 Rushes-yards 19-67 43-242 Passing 182 174 Punt Returns 1-(minu 4-79 Kickoff Returns 2-44 2-59 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 16-34-0 14-25-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 1-4 Punts 6-44.7 2-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-24 6-45 Time of Possession 25:48 34:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 11-51, Roberts 1-11, Washington 3-8, Richard 1-1, J.Nelson 1-(minus 2), McCarron 2-(minus 2). Baltimore, Edwards 23-118, L.Jackson 11-71, Montgomery 8-51, Allen 1-2.

PASSING_Oakland, D.Carr 16-34-0-194. Baltimore, L.Jackson 14-25-2-178.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Martin 3-21, Ateman 3-16, Roberts 2-54, L.Smith 2-39, Cook 2-32, Richard 2-15, Washington 1-9, Hatcher 1-8. Baltimore, H.Hurst 3-25, Crabtree 3-21, Montgomery 3-13, Boyle 2-19, Andrews 1-74, J.Brown 1-25, Moore 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.