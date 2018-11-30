Listen Live Sports

Raiders sign CB Montrel Meander, place CB Leon Hall on IR

November 30, 2018 5:44 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Montrel Meander and placed cornerback Leon Hall on injured reserve.

Meander had been on the practice squad in Cleveland before signing with the Raiders on Friday. He was an undrafted free agent out of Grambling, where he had two interceptions his senior season.

Hall played 10 games this season, compiling 25 tackles and three passes defensed.

Oakland also listed receiver Martavis Bryant (knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), defensive end Arden Key (knee) and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

