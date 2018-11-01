Rams-Saints Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-0) at NEW ORLEANS (6-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Even.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 4-3-1, New Orleans 5-2

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 41-32

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Saints 26-20, Nov. 26, 2017

LAST WEEK — Rams beat Packers 29-27; Saints beat Vikings 30-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 1, Saints No. 4

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (7).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (10).

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (17t), PASS (9).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (1), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Game features teams with top two records in NFC. … Rams coach Sean McVay, Saints coach Sean Payton both had offensive coaching backgrounds as NFL assistants before first and only NFL head coaching jobs. Both have highly productive QBs in Rams’ Jared Goff and Saints’ Drew Brees. Rams tandem much younger, less experienced: Payton is 54 and Brees 39; McVay is 32 and Goff 24. Payton and Brees together since 2006, McVay and Goff since 2017. … Goff passed for 295 yards, three TDs, no INTs last week. Had 354 yards passing, one INT, in last meeting. … Goff has won past seven starts on road with 13 TDs, five INTs. … RB Todd Gurley had 195 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 81 receiving), TD catch last week. Leads NFL with 15 TDs. … Brandin Cooks ranks third in NFL with 18.4 yards per catch in first season with Rams, was Saints 2014 first-round draft choice. … DT Aaron Donald had two sacks last week, his eighth career multi-sack game. Leads NFL this season with 10 sacks. … Brees has 1,045 yards passing (348.3 per game), eight TDs, no INTs in past three at home. … Brees is NFL’s all-time leading passer with 72,435 yards, ranks fourth all-time with 502 TD passes. … WR Michael Thomas has 32 catches for 343 yards (114.3 per game) and three TDs in past three at home. … Since 2016, Thomas one of two WRs (Antonio Brown) with at least 250 catches and 3,000 yards receiving. … DE Cameron Jordan has sack in past two at home. … DT Sheldon Rankins had first career multi-sack game with two last week vs. Vikings. … Fantasy Tip: Saints RB Alvin Kamara had rushing, receiving TDs last week and has 10 TDs in 11 career home games.

