Rams settle lawsuit over personal seat licenses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed on behalf of people who paid a fee giving them the right to buy season tickets for the former St. Louis Rams.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a settlement notice was filed in federal court Monday but details of the agreement were not released.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of fans who bought personal seat licenses, or PSLs. The licenses were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the stadium lease at the former Edward Jones Dome. The Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis.

The case involves more than 20,000 ticket accounts. The lawsuit sought a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.

Advertisement

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.