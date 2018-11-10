Rangers-Blue Jackets Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 3 0 0—5 Columbus 1 3 0 0—4 N.Y. Rangers won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Buchnevich, Namestnikov), 5:54. 2, Columbus, Atkinson 7 (Dubois, Jones), 19:26 (pp). Penalties_Anderson, CBJ, (boarding), 11:43; Andersson, NYR, (tripping), 17:58.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 5 (Vesey), 6:57. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 8 (DeAngelo, Hayes), 8:30. 5, Columbus, Dubois 7 (Panarin, Jones), 11:49. 6, Columbus, Foligno 6 (Nutivaara, Jenner), 12:21. 7, Columbus, Wennberg 1 (Jones), 16:03 (sh). 8, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 6 (Hayes, Shattenkirk), 19:07. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (holding), 3:05; Dubois, CBJ, (hooking), 15:34.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Nash, CBJ, Major (fighting), 10:15; DeAngelo, NYR, Major (fighting), 10:15.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 3 (Zibanejad G, Shattenkirk G, Spooner NG, Hayes NG, Vesey G), Columbus 2 (Atkinson G, Panarin NG, Dubois G, Duclair NG, Bjorkstrand NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-9-2-1_19. Columbus 11-12-11-4_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-1-0 (38 shots-34 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 4-0-2 (19-15).

A_18,384 (18,500). T_2:47.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.