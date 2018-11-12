Listen Live Sports

Rangers’ Buchnevich out 4 to 6 weeks with broken thumb

November 12, 2018 5:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have announced forward Pavel Buchnevich will miss four to six weeks with a broken thumb.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during the Rangers’ 5-4 shootout victory at Columbus on Saturday night. He had a goal and an assist in the game, giving him three goals and three assists in New York’s season-best 5-0-1 run.

For the season, Buchnevich is tied for fifth on the team with nine points (five goals, four assists) in 14 games.

Rangers coach David Quinn said Monday the team will see how the next few games go before deciding whether to call someone up in Buchnevich’s absence.

New York was also expected to be without forward Mats Zuccarello against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, and Quinn hoped to have him back Thursday night when the Rangers visit the crosstown-rival Islanders.

