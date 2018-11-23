Rangers-Flyers Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0—0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|3—4
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 6 (Couturier, Giroux), 13:21.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Philadelphia, Couturier 9 (Konecny, Giroux), 14:39. 3, Philadelphia, Weal 3 (Simmonds), 17:58. 4, Philadelphia, Couturier 10 (Giroux, Konecny), 18:23.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-14-9_31. Philadelphia 15-18-13_46.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 8-7-2 (45 shots-42 saves). Philadelphia, Pickard 4-1-2 (31-31).
A_19,523 (19,543). T_2:30.
Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.
