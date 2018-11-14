Listen Live Sports

Rangers name 1st 5 coaches for new manager Woodward’s staff

November 14, 2018 7:28 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired Luis Ortiz as the hitting coach on new manager Chris Woodward’s staff that will include three returning coaches.

Texas also said Wednesday that the contracts of pitching coach Doug Brocail and assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen weren’t renewed.

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu, third base coach Tony Beasley and first base coach Hector Ortiz are returning. Ortiz was bullpen coach last season. Jayce Tingler, in the organization since 2007, will be the major league player development field coordinator.

Luis Ortiz was assistant hitting coach last season with the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers, where Woodward was the third base coach.

Steve Buechele, who was the first base coach, becomes a special assistant in baseball operations to assist at the major and minor league levels.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

