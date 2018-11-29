Rangers-Senators Sums

|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0—0
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Batherson 3 (Lajoie, Duchene), 2:06. 2, Ottawa, Paajarvi 2 (Z.Smith, Pyatt), 14:35. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, Ottawa, Duchene 12 (Batherson, Dzingel), 17:00. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (roughing), 14:48.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-8-8_27. Ottawa 11-12-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0; Ottawa 0 of 1.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 9-8-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 10-9-3 (27-27).
A_10,921 (18,572). T_2:14.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.
