Rangers-Senators Sums

November 29, 2018 9:55 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0—0
Ottawa 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Batherson 3 (Lajoie, Duchene), 2:06. 2, Ottawa, Paajarvi 2 (Z.Smith, Pyatt), 14:35. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Duchene 12 (Batherson, Dzingel), 17:00. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (roughing), 14:48.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-8-8_27. Ottawa 11-12-11_34.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0; Ottawa 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 9-8-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 10-9-3 (27-27).

A_10,921 (18,572). T_2:14.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

