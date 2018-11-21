Raptors-Hawks, Box

TORONTO (124)

Green 2-10 0-0 6, Siakam 9-13 3-5 22, Valanciunas 9-12 5-8 24, Lowry 7-12 4-4 21, VanVleet 5-11 0-0 11, Boucher 2-2 0-0 5, Monroe 1-5 1-2 3, Ibaka 8-11 2-2 19, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Loyd 1-1 2-2 4, Wright 3-7 0-0 6, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-90 17-23 124.

ATLANTA (108)

Prince 3-11 4-5 12, Collins 3-9 0-0 6, Dedmon 1-8 2-2 4, Young 2-7 2-2 6, Bazemore 4-5 0-0 8, Bembry 3-6 1-2 7, Plumlee 3-5 1-2 7, Lin 11-13 0-0 26, Huerter 4-9 0-0 10, Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, Carter 5-15 2-2 14, Dorsey 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 42-93 14-18 108.

Toronto 29 26 31 38—124 Atlanta 24 20 29 35—108

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-29 (Lowry 3-6, Green 2-7, Boucher 1-1, Brown 1-2, Valanciunas 1-2, VanVleet 1-3, Siakam 1-3, Ibaka 1-4, Wright 0-1), Atlanta 10-36 (Lin 4-5, Huerter 2-4, Carter 2-7, Prince 2-8, Young 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Collins 0-3, Dedmon 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 55 (Valanciunas 13), Atlanta 34 (Dedmon 7). Assists_Toronto 33 (Lowry 17), Atlanta 24 (Young 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 21, Atlanta 21. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_15,058 (18,118).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.