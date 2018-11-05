Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Raptors-Jazz, Box

November 5, 2018 11:25 pm
 
TORONTO (124)

Anunoby 7-13 0-1 17, Siakam 7-11 2-2 16, Valanciunas 4-10 2-2 11, Lowry 5-9 4-4 17, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 2-4 0-0 5, Ibaka 8-8 0-0 17, Monroe 4-5 0-0 8, VanVleet 6-14 3-3 17, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 3-6 2-2 9, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 49-86 13-14 124.

UTAH (111)

Ingles 3-13 1-4 9, Favors 4-6 3-4 11, Gobert 6-9 2-4 14, Rubio 1-10 6-6 8, O’Neale 5-8 1-2 11, Crowder 3-11 6-10 12, Sefolosha 0-0 1-2 1, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 2-4 0-0 5, Exum 3-4 0-0 7, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 7-11 6-6 22, Allen 3-8 1-3 9. Totals 38-86 27-41 111.

Toronto 30 35 29 30—124
Utah 31 23 18 39—111

3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-33 (Anunoby 3-5, Lowry 3-7, VanVleet 2-5, Ibaka 1-1, Valanciunas 1-2, Miles 1-3, Green 1-3, Wright 1-3, Monroe 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Siakam 0-2), Utah 8-31 (Burks 2-3, Ingles 2-6, Allen 2-6, Exum 1-1, Niang 1-3, Mitrou-Long 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-4, Crowder 0-6). Fouled Out_Ibaka. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Lowry, Siakam 7), Utah 40 (Gobert 12). Assists_Toronto 21 (Lowry 11), Utah 29 (Rubio 9). Total Fouls_Toronto 28, Utah 19. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second) 2, Lowry. A_18,306 (18,306).

