Raptors-Lakers, Box

November 4, 2018 11:57 pm
 
TORONTO (121)

Anunoby 3-9 0-0 7, Siakam 8-14 0-0 16, Ibaka 15-17 3-3 34, Lowry 8-19 2-2 21, Green 5-8 0-0 15, Miles 0-6 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Valanciunas 5-9 4-4 14, Wright 5-8 1-1 11, VanVleet 0-6 3-4 3. Totals 49-98 13-14 121.

L.A. LAKERS (107)

James 6-12 4-7 18, Kuzma 10-16 4-5 24, McGee 1-6 6-6 8, Ball 5-7 0-0 12, Ingram 7-11 2-3 16, Mykhailiuk 1-3 0-0 2, Zubac 1-3 3-3 5, Rondo 4-9 1-2 10, Stephenson 2-8 0-0 4, Hart 1-5 3-3 6, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 39-85 23-29 107.

Toronto 42 29 30 20—121
L.A. Lakers 17 32 31 27—107

3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-35 (Green 5-8, Lowry 3-7, Ibaka 1-1, Anunoby 1-5, Siakam 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Wright 0-2, Powell 0-2, VanVleet 0-4, Miles 0-4), L.A. Lakers 6-24 (James 2-3, Ball 2-3, Rondo 1-1, Hart 1-4, Ingram 0-1, Stephenson 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-4, Kuzma 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 49 (Siakam 13), L.A. Lakers 38 (Ball 9). Assists_Toronto 32 (Lowry 15), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, L.A. Lakers 18. A_18,997 (18,997).

