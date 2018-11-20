Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Magic, Box

November 20, 2018 9:20 pm
 
TORONTO (93)

Leonard 8-16 1-3 18, Siakam 7-11 1-1 15, Ibaka 7-15 0-0 14, Lowry 3-9 0-0 9, Green 5-13 0-0 13, Valanciunas 4-8 0-0 8, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 2-5 2-2 8, VanVleet 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 39-87 6-8 93.

ORLANDO (91)

Iwundu 2-3 3-4 7, Gordon 5-15 4-5 16, Vucevic 6-12 2-2 14, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 11-20 1-2 27, Isaac 3-7 3-4 9, Bamba 2-3 2-2 7, Ross 2-10 0-0 4, Grant 1-4 0-0 2, Simmons 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 34-84 15-19 91.

Toronto 29 18 26 20—93
Orlando 17 20 38 16—91

3-Point Goals_Toronto 9-34 (Lowry 3-8, Green 3-9, Brown 2-5, Leonard 1-3, Wright 0-1, VanVleet 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Siakam 0-2, Ibaka 0-3), Orlando 8-30 (Fournier 4-9, Gordon 2-5, Bamba 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Iwundu 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Grant 0-2, Vucevic 0-3, Ross 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Ibaka, Siakam 9), Orlando 49 (Vucevic 18). Assists_Toronto 23 (Lowry 7), Orlando 24 (Augustin, Grant 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 19, Orlando 11. A_16,016 (18,846).

