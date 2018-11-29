Ravens-Falcons Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (6-5) at ATLANTA (4-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 2 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Baltimore 5-6, Atlanta 3-8

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 3-2

LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Falcons 29-7, Oct. 19, 2014

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Raiders 34-17; Falcons lost to Saints 31-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 13, Falcons No. 22

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (14).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (3), PASS (2).

FALCONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (31), PASS (4).

FALCONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Baltimore’s 19-13 OT victory in Atlanta in 1999 only win by visiting team in series. … This is Dan Quinn’s first game as head coach against Ravens. Baltimore’s John Harbaugh is 1-1 in series. … Ravens seek season-high third straight victory. … Baltimore owns NFL’s top-ranked defense and allowing league-low 18 points per game. … Ravens have totaled 509 yards rushing over past two weeks. Undrafted rookie RB Gus Edwards has rushed for at least 100 yards in two straight games. … Rookie QB Lamar Jackson ranks second on team with 329 yards rushing. He has passed for 415 yards, with two TDs and three INTs. Jackson has started last two games with Joe Flacco bothered by hip injury. … Ravens WR Willie Snead leads team with 50 catches, had none last week. … Ravens have outscored opponents by 60 points (131-71) in second half. … Baltimore has converted 16 of 18 third-and-1 plays. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has made nine straight FGs of at least 50 yards. … Baltimore ranks eighth in NFL with 32 sacks, including three in three plays last week by Matthew Judon. … Ravens LB Terrell Suggs has 131 career sacks, most in franchise history. He needs 1 ½ sacks to tie Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O’Neal for 13th place in NFL history. … Ravens P Sam Koch has made 203 straight starts, most in franchise history. … Ravens have only eight takeaways and own minus-6 turnover differential. … Baltimore RT James Hurst has missed five straight games with back injury. … Falcons have second three-game losing streak of season. … Falcons CB Robert Alford had two INTs against Flacco in 2014 game. … QB Matt Ryan needs two completions to pass Carson Palmer for 11th on career list. Ryan has 284 career TD passes, six behind Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas, 14th all-time with 290. … Ryan has topped 300 yards passing and 100 QB rating in five of last six games. Ryan leads NFL with 3,683 yards passing. … WR Julio Jones leads NFL with 1,305 yards receiving. … RBs Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith combined for 6 yards rushing on 12 carries in loss to Saints last week. … Rookie WR Calvin Ridley had career-high eight catches for 93 yards and team-leading eighth TD catch last week. … S Damontae Kazee leads NFL with six INTs, including one last week. … Falcons have placed seven players on injured reserve this season, including DE Derrick Shelby this week. … LB Deion Jones aiming to return after suffering broken foot in season opener against Eagles. … Fantasy tip: Edwards appears to be in good position for third straight 100-yard game. Falcons rank 25th in league against run. That also makes Jackson strong candidate to compile big combined numbers as runner and passer.

