Panthers-Steelers Preview Capsule

November 7, 2018 10:55 am
 
CAROLINA (6-2) at PITTSBURGH (5-2-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Carolina 4-2-1, Pittsburgh 5-3

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 5-1

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Panthers 37-19, Sept. 21, 2014

LAST WEEK — Panthers beat Buccaneers 42-28; Steelers beat Ravens 23-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 5, Steelers No. 7

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (2), PASS (22).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (19).

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (6), PASS (4).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (11), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Pittsburgh has won each of last five meetings. .. Steelers are 3-0 against Carolina all-time at Heinz Field. … Panthers new owner David Tepper is Pittsburgh native and former minority owner of Steelers. … Panthers scored franchise-record 35 first-half points vs. Tampa Bay last week. … Panthers have scored 99 points in last nine quarters. … Carolina has allowed 12 sacks, second fewest through eight games in franchise history. … QB Cam Newton needs one TD rushing for eighth straight season with at least five TDs rushing. … Newton has thrown at least two TDs in seven straight games. … RB Christian McCaffrey has four TDs in last two weeks and had 157 yards from scrimmage last week. … TE Greg Olsen needs 145 yards receiving to pass Jackie Smith (7,918) for seventh all-time among tight ends. Olsen has TD catch in three straight games… LB Luke Kuechly had 14 tackles in last meeting. … DE Mario Addison had three sacks last week vs. Bucs. … Pittsburgh has won four straight since 1-2-1 start to take lead in AFC North. … Steelers WR Antonio Brown had TD reception in six straight games, tied for second-longest streak in team history. … Brown’s nine TD receptions franchise record for most in first eight games of season. … Pittsburgh 17-5 at home against NFC under Mike Tomlin. … Steelers have won six straight games in November. … Pittsburgh has won four consecutive Thursday night games. … Steelers RB James Conner first player in team history with 1,000 total yards, 10 TDs in first eight games. … Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt’s seven sacks rank fourth in NFL. … Steelers’ defense allowing 275.3 yards per game. Team allowed 420.5 yards per contest during first four games. … Pittsburgh third in league in fewest sacks allowed (11) and has surrendered just two over last four weeks. … Fantasy tip: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is thriving as secondary option behind Brown. Smith-Schuster already with 53 receptions this season, needs six to surpass season total from rookie year in 2017.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

