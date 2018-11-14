Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Receiver Deonte Thompson back with Bills for 3rd time

November 14, 2018 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Perhaps, the third time in Buffalo will be the charm for receiver Deonte Thompson.

The Bills continued shuffling their roster during their bye week by signing Thompson on Wednesday, a week after the seventh-year player was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Thompson returns to Buffalo a year after he had 27 catches for 430 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. He also appeared in one game for the Bills in 2014.

With 107 yards receiving in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017, Thompson was the previous Bills player to top 100 yards receiving before rookie Robert Foster had 105 in a 41-10 win at the New York Jets on Sunday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Thompson had 14 catches for 124 yards in eight games with Dallas. He became the odd-man out in the Cowboys’ bid to shake up a sputtering passing attack.

Thompson fills one of the roster spots left open after receiver Terrelle Pryor and backup quarterback Nathan Peterman were released over the past two days.

At 3-7, Buffalo is off until hosting Jacksonville on Nov. 25.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated