Red Bulls-Atlanta United, Sums

New York 0 0—0 Atlanta 1 2—3

First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 34 (Larentowicz), 32nd minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Escobar, 2 (Gressel), 71st; 3, Atlanta, Villalba, 7 (Escobar), 90th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 62nd.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Corey Parker; Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

A_0.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Ezequiel Barco, 86th), Greg Garza (Chris McCann, 83rd), Julian Gressel, Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez (Hector Villalba, 77th), Darlington Nagbe.

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Sean Davis (Brian White, 88th), Kaku, Alex Muyl (Marc Rzatkowski, 85th), Daniel Royer (Derrick Etienne, 71st); Bradley Wright-Phillips.

