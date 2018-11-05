Listen Live Sports

Red Sox bring World Series trophy to Bruins game

November 5, 2018 7:46 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The World Series champion Red Sox completed their tour of the three other major Boston-area professional sports teams Monday night, bringing their recently captured trophy to a Bruins game.

Owner John Henry, president Sam Kennedy and pitcher Joe Kelly were on hand for a ceremonial faceoff between the Bruins and Dallas Stars. Kelly dropped the puck between Bruins’ captain Zdeno Chara and Stars’ captain Jamie Benn.

Kennedy carried the trophy onto the ice, and Kelly brought it off.

Each of the Red Sox members got a Bruins’ jersey with red numbers and their last name stitched on the back. Henry’s was “18” for the year they won the title.

They brought the trophy to a Celtics game last Thursday and Sunday’s Patriots-Green Bay Packers game in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox closed out the World Series on Oct. 28, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

