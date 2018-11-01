Red Sox unsure on White House visit if invited by Trump

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say they haven’t decided whether they will visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

Manager Alex Cora said Thursday he wants to use the platform he has as a World Series champion in the right way. A native Puerto Rican, Cora has been outspoken about the need for help on the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The traditional White House visit has become increasingly partisan, with some players declining to make the trip because of their political views.

