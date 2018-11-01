Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox unsure on White House visit if invited by Trump

November 1, 2018 12:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say they haven’t decided whether they will visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

Manager Alex Cora said Thursday he wants to use the platform he has as a World Series champion in the right way. A native Puerto Rican, Cora has been outspoken about the need for help on the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The traditional White House visit has become increasingly partisan, with some players declining to make the trip because of their political views.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad