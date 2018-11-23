Red Wings-Capitals Sum

|Detroit
|1
|0
|0—1
|Washington
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 10 (Vanek, DeKeyser), 8:46.
Second Period_2, Washington, Wilson 3 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 12:13.
Third Period_3, Washington, Kempny 2 (Burakovsky, Boyd), 6:38. 4, Washington, Ovechkin 16 (Dowd, Wilson), 8:34.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-4-14_32. Washington 5-8-7_20.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 3-4-0 (20 shots-17 saves). Washington, Holtby 8-5-2 (32-31).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:31.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tim Nowak.
