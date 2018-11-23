Red Wings-Capitals Sums

Detroit 1 0 0—1 Washington 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 10 (Vanek, DeKeyser), 8:46. Penalties_Bowey, WSH, (tripping), 6:38.

Second Period_2, Washington, Wilson 3 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 12:13. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (holding), 0:42; Jensen, DET, (hooking), 3:14; Detroit bench, served by Vanek (too many men on the ice), 5:57.

Third Period_3, Washington, Kempny 2 (Burakovsky, Boyd), 6:38. 4, Washington, Ovechkin 16 (Dowd, Wilson), 8:34. Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (high sticking), 0:20; Green, DET, (hooking), 11:12.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-4-14_32. Washington 5-8-7_20.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 3-4-0 (20 shots-17 saves). Washington, Holtby 8-5-2 (32-31).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tim Nowak.

