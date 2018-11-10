Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Hurricanes Sum

November 10, 2018 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 1 0 2 0—4
Carolina 1 2 0 0—3
Detroit won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 6 (Jensen, Nielsen), 8:04. 2, Carolina, McGinn 2 (Di Giuseppe, Fleury), 16:40.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Ferland 8 (Aho, Teravainen), 8:35 (pp). 4, Carolina, Hamilton 3 (Teravainen, Aho), 17:01.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Mantha 4 (Athanasiou, Nyquist), 6:04. 6, Detroit, Mantha 5 (Larkin, Helm), 9:02.

Overtime_None.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Detroit 1 (, , Larkin NG, Nielsen G), Carolina 0 (Slavin NG, McGinn NG, Aho NG).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-7-7-4_32. Carolina 18-19-15_52.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Carolina 1 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 2-3-0 (52 shots-49 saves). Carolina, Darling 1-2-1 (32-29).

A_13,029 (18,680). T_2:43.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline