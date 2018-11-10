Red Wings-Hurricanes Sum

Detroit 1 0 2 0—4 Carolina 1 2 0 0—3 Detroit won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 6 (Jensen, Nielsen), 8:04. 2, Carolina, McGinn 2 (Di Giuseppe, Fleury), 16:40.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Ferland 8 (Aho, Teravainen), 8:35 (pp). 4, Carolina, Hamilton 3 (Teravainen, Aho), 17:01.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Mantha 4 (Athanasiou, Nyquist), 6:04. 6, Detroit, Mantha 5 (Larkin, Helm), 9:02.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Detroit 1 (, , Larkin NG, Nielsen G), Carolina 0 (Slavin NG, McGinn NG, Aho NG).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-7-7-4_32. Carolina 18-19-15_52.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Carolina 1 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 2-3-0 (52 shots-49 saves). Carolina, Darling 1-2-1 (32-29).

A_13,029 (18,680). T_2:43.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.

