Red Wings-Senators Sum

|Detroit
|0
|1
|0—1
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Ottawa, Ceci 3 (Stone, Duchene), 19:21.
Second Period_2, Detroit, Rasmussen 4 (Daley, Green), 3:55. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Duchene), 7:05 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-16_35. Ottawa 10-18-8_36.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 6-6-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 8-5-3 (35-34).
A_13,402 (18,572). T_2:40.
Referees_Tim Peel, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.