Red Wings-Senators Sums

November 15, 2018 10:57 pm
 
Detroit 0 1 0—1
Ottawa 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ceci 3 (Duchene, Stone), 19:21. Penalties_Abdelkader, DET, Major (fighting), 4:38; Tkachuk, OTT, Major (fighting), 4:38; Megan, DET, (hooking), 6:42.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Rasmussen 4 (Daley, Green), 3:55. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Duchene), 7:05 (pp). Penalties_Larkin, DET, (slashing), 5:47; Mantha, DET, (boarding), 7:45; Larkin, DET, (tripping), 8:53; Borowiecki, OTT, (interference), 12:34; Smith, OTT, (tripping), 16:43.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ceci, OTT, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 9:10; Green, DET, (delay of game), 11:13; Wideman, OTT, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 15:59.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-16_35. Ottawa 10-18-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 6-6-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 8-5-3 (35-34).

A_13,402 (18,572). T_2:40.

Referees_Tim Peel, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

