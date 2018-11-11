Redskins-Buccaneers Stats

Washington 3 3 0 10—16 Tampa Bay 0 3 0 0— 3 First Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 43, :10.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Catanzaro 33, 2:03.

Was_FG Hopkins 43, :20.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Doctson 6 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 14:07.

Was_FG Hopkins 26, 12:03.

A_52,667.

___

Was TB First downs 15 29 Total Net Yards 286 501 Rushes-yards 25-116 24-103 Passing 170 398 Punt Returns 0-0 1-8 Kickoff Returns 1-19 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-55 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-27-0 29-41-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-8 2-8 Punts 5-49.4 1-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2 Penalties-Yards 8-52 5-50 Time of Possession 28:49 31:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 19-68, Bibbs 3-28, A.Smith 2-16, M.Harris 1-4. Tampa Bay, Barber 13-61, Fitzpatrick 8-35, Wilson 2-7, Rodgers 1-0.

PASSING_Washington, A.Smith 19-27-0-178. Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 29-41-2-406.

RECEIVING_Washington, M.Harris 5-52, Reed 4-51, Doctson 4-46, Floyd 2-15, Bibbs 2-13, Peterson 2-1. Tampa Bay, Rodgers 8-102, Godwin 7-103, Jackson 5-67, M.Evans 3-51, Humphries 2-53, O.Howard 1-15, Brate 1-14, Barber 1-5, Wilson 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Catanzaro 30, Catanzaro 48.

