Redskins-Buccaneers Stats

|First Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 43, :10.
TB_FG Catanzaro 33, 2:03.
Was_FG Hopkins 43, :20.
Was_Doctson 6 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 14:07.
Was_FG Hopkins 26, 12:03.
A_52,667.
|Was
|TB
|First downs
|15
|29
|Total Net Yards
|286
|501
|Rushes-yards
|25-116
|24-103
|Passing
|170
|398
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-55
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-27-0
|29-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-8
|2-8
|Punts
|5-49.4
|1-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-52
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|28:49
|31:11
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 19-68, Bibbs 3-28, A.Smith 2-16, M.Harris 1-4. Tampa Bay, Barber 13-61, Fitzpatrick 8-35, Wilson 2-7, Rodgers 1-0.
PASSING_Washington, A.Smith 19-27-0-178. Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 29-41-2-406.
RECEIVING_Washington, M.Harris 5-52, Reed 4-51, Doctson 4-46, Floyd 2-15, Bibbs 2-13, Peterson 2-1. Tampa Bay, Rodgers 8-102, Godwin 7-103, Jackson 5-67, M.Evans 3-51, Humphries 2-53, O.Howard 1-15, Brate 1-14, Barber 1-5, Wilson 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Catanzaro 30, Catanzaro 48.
