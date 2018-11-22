Listen Live Sports

Redskins-Cowboys Stats

November 22, 2018 8:13 pm
 
Washington 0 7 6 10—23
Dallas 7 3 14 7—31
First Quarter

Dal_Elliott 16 run (Maher kick), 10:02.

Second Quarter

Was_Davis 53 pass from McCoy (Hopkins kick), 7:04.

Dal_FG Maher 28, 1:28.

Third Quarter

Was_Quinn 10 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 9:02.

Dal_A.Cooper 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:47.

Dal_A.Cooper 90 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:10.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Prescott 5 run (Maher kick), 14:11.

Was_Bibbs 1 run (Hopkins kick), 11:43.

Was_FG Hopkins 31, 1:13.

A_92,076.

___

Was Dal
First downs 18 20
Total Net Yards 331 404
Rushes-yards 20-80 34-146
Passing 251 258
Punt Returns 2-40 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-44 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-14
Comp-Att-Int 24-38-3 22-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 4-31
Punts 5-45.6 6-47.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-25 4-30
Time of Possession 26:37 33:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 12-35, McCoy 5-28, Bibbs 3-17. Dallas, Elliott 26-121, Prescott 6-18, R.Smith 2-7.

PASSING_Washington, McCoy 24-38-3-268. Dallas, Prescott 22-31-0-289.

RECEIVING_Washington, Reed 6-75, Doctson 6-66, Quinn 5-26, Bibbs 3-19, Davis 2-73, Peterson 2-9. Dallas, A.Cooper 8-180, Elliott 5-22, Jarwin 2-25, Gallup 2-19, N.Brown 1-22, Olawale 1-10, Hurns 1-7, Beasley 1-5, Schultz 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

