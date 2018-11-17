Listen Live Sports

Richmond defeats William & Mary 10-6 on Drake touchdown

November 17, 2018 7:23 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Drake sparked Richmond to a 10-6 season-ending victory against nearby William & Mary on Saturday, winning the Capital Cup, a rivalry game that’s been played since 1898.

Richmond’s touchdown drive ground 80 yards in 17 plays before Mancuso and Drake hooked up midway through the second quarter. The Spiders (4-7, 2-6 Colonial Athletic Association) tacked on three more points on Griffin Trau’s 43-yard field goal.

William & Mary (4-6, 3-4) averted the shutout with 47 seconds left to play, DeVonte Deadman pulling in a 35-yard pass from Shon Mitchell. The extra point missed, and the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds.

Reid Chenault completed 12 of 20 passes for 72 yards and Mancuso finished 6 of 9 for 64 yards for Richmond.

Mitchell went 7 of 14 for 84 yards and Ted Hefter 9 of 16 for 69 yards. Each was intercepted once.

Saturday was the last game for William & Mary’s longtime coach Jimmye Laylock, who’s been with the Tribe 39 seasons.

