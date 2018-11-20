Listen Live Sports

Rigoni scores 23, Quinnipiac holds off New Hampshire 69-63

November 20, 2018 9:14 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore Jacob Rigoni scored a career-high 23 points with four 3-pointers and nine rebounds, Kevin Marfo grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and Qunnipiac beat New Hampshire 69-63 on Tuesday night for its first win of the season.

Cameron Young added 17 points with four 3s for the Bobcats (1-2), who hit 12 3-pointers and held the Wildcats to 35 percent shooting, but turned it over 20 times.

Trailing by 14 at halftime, New Hampshire gained on an 8-2 run and closed to 61-59 on Josh Hopkins’ jumper with 2:52, but Rigoni and Young each converted 3-point plays and Tyrese Williams’ free throw with 29 seconds left put the Bobcats up 68-59.

Young scored a go-ahead 3 for an 11-10 Quinnipiac lead and the Bobcats pulled ahead on a 15-5 run. Rigoni scored 18 points in the half, Young added 12 and Quinnipiac hit 10 3-pointers for a 39-25 lead.

Eiljah Jordan scored 19 points with four 3s, Jordan Reed added 17 and Josh Hopkins had 14 for the Wildcats (2-3).

