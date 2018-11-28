Listen Live Sports

Riller scores 23, Charleston runs home win streak to 19

November 28, 2018
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 23 points with six assists, Jarrell Brantley added 19 on 8-for-9 shooting and College of Charleston ran its home win streak to 19 straight, defeating South Carolina State 83-70 Wednesday night.

Jaylen McManus added a season-high 10 points as Charleston (6-2) shot 60 percent from the floor (28 for 47), blocked five shots and led for nearly 37 minutes while winning three straight since a 12-point loss to No. 19 LSU. Nick Harris added six points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

McManus opened the second half with a 3-pointer as Charleston led by double digits for most of the final period.

Damani Applewhite led South Carolina State (1-7) with 22 points, Aramani Hill added 13 and Rayshawn Neal 10.

Charleston’s 19-game home win streak spans nearly two years — 643 days.

