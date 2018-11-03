Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Robinson’s 3 TDs, Merritt’s late pick, lift Bethune-Cookman

November 3, 2018 8:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jimmie Robinson rushed for 208 yards and three lightning-bolt touchdowns, and Trevor Merritt picked off a pass with less than a minute remaining as Bethune-Cookman edged Morgan State 30-28 on Saturday night.

With starting quarterback Akevious Williams lost to injury two weeks ago, Bethune-Cookman (5-5, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic) ramped up its ground game, rushing for 314 yards while throwing just 12 passes for 26 yards.

Robinson burst 61 yards late in the first quarter, scoring on a one-play drive for a 9-0 Wildcats’ lead. After a Morgan State punt to start the second quarter, Robinson scored again — this time from 60 yards out — on the very next play. In the third quarter, Robinson galloped 65 yards to score, capping a three-play drive. Robinson’s first three TDs of the season covered 13, 14 and 49 seconds.

DJ Golatt Jr. brought Morgan State (2-7, 1-4) within 23-21 after a 15-yard pass to Xavier Gravette early in the fourth quarter. Bethune-Cookman’s Tupac Isme scored five minutes later, but the breathing room disappeared quickly when Golatt hit Daylen Baldwin with a 21-yard TD pass.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Merritt saved the win for the Wildcats, intercepting Golatt with 45 seconds remaining. Golatt passed for 257 yards and three TDs, both career highs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad