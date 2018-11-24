Rockets-Cavaliers, Box

HOUSTON (108)

Ennis III 2-6 0-0 5, Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Capela 4-4 4-4 12, Harden 14-30 7-12 40, Gordon 8-16 7-9 28, Clark 2-4 0-0 5, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 2-2 0-1 5, Green 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 37-74 19-28 108.

CLEVELAND (117)

Osman 1-6 5-5 7, Nwaba 5-16 2-4 12, Thompson 6-12 4-8 16, Sexton 14-21 0-0 29, Hood 3-7 1-1 9, Nance Jr. 2-3 3-4 8, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Clarkson 8-16 4-4 20, Korver 3-5 3-3 12. Totals 44-90 22-29 117.

Houston 30 28 25 25—108 Cleveland 29 34 30 24—117

3-Point Goals_Houston 15-39 (Gordon 5-11, Harden 5-12, Carter-Williams 1-1, Clark 1-3, Green 1-4, Ennis III 1-4, Tucker 1-4), Cleveland 7-22 (Korver 3-3, Hood 2-4, Nance Jr. 1-1, Sexton 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Clarkson 0-2, Osman 0-3, Nwaba 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 30 (Capela 10), Cleveland 49 (Thompson 20). Assists_Houston 18 (Harden 13), Cleveland 15 (Clarkson 4). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Cleveland 24. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Cleveland coach James Posey. A_19,432 (20,562).

