Rockets’ Chris Paul out vs. Wizards with sore left leg

November 26, 2018 6:50 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul was out for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards with a sore left leg.

It’s the second consecutive game Paul has missed. He sat out Saturday’s game in Cleveland after playing 37 minutes in an overtime win in Detroit the night before. The Rockets said he was being rested against the Cavaliers.

“We’ve just got to make sure Chris is 100 percent well from his strained hammy,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

D’Antoni said Paul was day-to-day. Gerald Green was also out for the third straight game with a sore right ankle.

Washington’s Dwight Howard was out for the fourth straight game with a sore glute.

