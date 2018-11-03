Listen Live Sports

Rockets James Harden to return against Bulls

November 3, 2018 6:46 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — James Harden returned to the Houston Rockets’ starting lineup Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing three games because of a strained left hamstring.

The NBA MVP last season, Harden has appeared in four games and leads Houston with an average of 28.5 points. He was injured near the end of the loss to Utah on Oct. 24, and Houston was routed in the next two games.

The Rockets beat the Nets in Brooklyn 119-111 on Friday night as Harden got an extra day of rest.

Guard Eric Gordon was held out of Saturday’s game with an abductor strain, suffered at Brooklyn.

