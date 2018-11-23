Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Pistons, Box

November 23, 2018 9:52 pm
 
HOUSTON (111)

Ennis III 2-4 0-0 5, Tucker 4-10 0-0 11, Capela 14-21 1-1 29, Paul 7-16 4-4 20, Harden 9-27 12-14 33, Hartenstein 1-2 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 4-14 2-2 11. Totals 41-98 19-21 111.

DETROIT (116)

Robinson III 4-5 1-2 10, Griffin 9-18 8-12 28, Drummond 9-18 5-8 23, Jackson 5-12 12-14 22, Bullock 3-5 0-0 8, Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 4-10 0-0 9, Galloway 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 40-88 29-40 116.

Houston 30 26 23 19 13—111
Detroit 34 27 17 20 18—116

3-Point Goals_Houston 10-36 (Tucker 3-6, Harden 3-11, Paul 2-6, Ennis III 1-2, Gordon 1-6, Hartenstein 0-1, Green 0-2, Clark 0-2), Detroit 7-27 (Bullock 2-4, Griffin 2-6, Robinson III 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Smith 1-3, Drummond 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Galloway 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 44 (Capela 21), Detroit 49 (Drummond 20). Assists_Houston 22 (Paul 9), Detroit 18 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Houston 26, Detroit 18. A_17,268 (20,491).

