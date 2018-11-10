Rockets-Spurs, Box

HOUSTON (89)

Ennis III 0-4 1-2 1, Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Capela 4-9 4-6 12, Paul 4-13 3-4 13, Harden 7-27 10-13 25, Clark 3-4 0-0 8, Hartenstein 1-3 1-2 3, Gordon 10-26 0-0 23, Green 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 30-90 20-29 89.

SAN ANTONIO (96)

DeRozan 5-12 3-4 13, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Aldridge 10-21 7-8 27, White 4-9 5-6 14, Forbes 5-11 0-1 13, Pondexter 1-2 5-8 8, Bertans 2-5 0-0 6, Metu 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-4 0-0 5, Belinelli 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 33-74 20-27 96.

Houston 21 29 21 18—89 San Antonio 20 32 20 24—96

3-Point Goals_Houston 9-41 (Gordon 3-14, Clark 2-3, Paul 2-3, Tucker 1-3, Harden 1-13, Green 0-1, Ennis III 0-4), San Antonio 10-20 (Forbes 3-3, Belinelli 2-4, Bertans 2-5, Pondexter 1-1, White 1-2, Mills 1-2, DeRozan 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 49 (Capela 17), San Antonio 46 (DeRozan 11). Assists_Houston 11 (Paul 4), San Antonio 17 (White 8). Total Fouls_Houston 24, San Antonio 20. A_18,354 (18,581).

