Rockets-Spurs, Box

Tucker 3-4 2-2 10, Ennis III 1-2 0-0 2, Capela 12-16 3-4 27, Paul 5-13 2-2 14, Harden 9-20 2-2 23, Chriss 2-5 0-0 5, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-5 0-0 3, Carter-Williams 2-2 2-4 7, Gordon 8-16 3-4 26, House Jr. 2-4 2-2 8, Green 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 49-98 16-20 136.
Gay 4-8 0-0 9, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Aldridge 7-16 6-6 20, Forbes 4-8 0-0 10, DeRozan 5-13 8-10 18, Pondexter 0-2 3-4 3, White 5-8 0-0 11, Metu 3-6 0-0 6, Bertans 3-5 0-0 8, Poeltl 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 2-7 0-0 6, Belinelli 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 39-86 17-20 105.
|Houston
|39
|31
|40
|26—136
|San Antonio
|23
|24
|27
|31—105
3-Point Goals_Houston 22-54 (Gordon 7-11, Green 3-9, Harden 3-11, Tucker 2-3, House Jr. 2-4, Paul 2-7, Carter-Williams 1-1, Chriss 1-3, Clark 1-4, Ennis III 0-1), San Antonio 10-28 (Bertans 2-4, Belinelli 2-5, Forbes 2-5, Mills 2-6, Gay 1-2, White 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Pondexter 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 49 (Capela 12), San Antonio 41 (Gay 8). Assists_Houston 32 (Harden, Paul 10), San Antonio 24 (White 9). Total Fouls_Houston 22, San Antonio 18. Technicals_Ennis III, DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).
