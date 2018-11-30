Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets-Spurs, Box

November 30, 2018 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
HOUSTON (136)

Tucker 3-4 2-2 10, Ennis III 1-2 0-0 2, Capela 12-16 3-4 27, Paul 5-13 2-2 14, Harden 9-20 2-2 23, Chriss 2-5 0-0 5, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-5 0-0 3, Carter-Williams 2-2 2-4 7, Gordon 8-16 3-4 26, House Jr. 2-4 2-2 8, Green 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 49-98 16-20 136.

SAN ANTONIO (105)

Gay 4-8 0-0 9, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Aldridge 7-16 6-6 20, Forbes 4-8 0-0 10, DeRozan 5-13 8-10 18, Pondexter 0-2 3-4 3, White 5-8 0-0 11, Metu 3-6 0-0 6, Bertans 3-5 0-0 8, Poeltl 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 2-7 0-0 6, Belinelli 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 39-86 17-20 105.

Houston 39 31 40 26—136
San Antonio 23 24 27 31—105

3-Point Goals_Houston 22-54 (Gordon 7-11, Green 3-9, Harden 3-11, Tucker 2-3, House Jr. 2-4, Paul 2-7, Carter-Williams 1-1, Chriss 1-3, Clark 1-4, Ennis III 0-1), San Antonio 10-28 (Bertans 2-4, Belinelli 2-5, Forbes 2-5, Mills 2-6, Gay 1-2, White 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Pondexter 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 49 (Capela 12), San Antonio 41 (Gay 8). Assists_Houston 32 (Harden, Paul 10), San Antonio 24 (White 9). Total Fouls_Houston 22, San Antonio 18. Technicals_Ennis III, DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize