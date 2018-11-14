Rourke has 4 TDs, Ouellette 3, Ohio upsets Buffalo 52-17

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Rourke threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another, A.J. Ouellette had 196 yards rushing and three total scores, and Ohio upset Buffalo 52-17 on Wednesday night.

Ohio (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) needs to beat Akron next week and have Buffalo (9-2, 6-1) lose at Bowling Green to clinch the MAC East Division. Buffalo was closing in on a Top 25 ranking after receiving 29 votes in The Associated Press poll.

Rourke completed 17 passes for 209 yards and carried it seven times for 77 yards. Ouellette rushed it 26 times with two scores and made two grabs for 16 yards and a TD. The Bobcats scored 31 unanswered points in the first half before Buffalo made a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

Ohio won the turnover battle, 5-1, moving into a tie for fourth in the FBS with 24 takeaways this season.

Tyree Jackson, who was intercepted twice, carried it three times for 70 yards and a score.

