Roy’s 27post leads Milwaukee takes LIU Brooklyn 92-87, OT

Roy's 27 points leads Milwaukee past LIU Brooklyn 92-87, OT

November 20, 2018 11:19 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darius Roy scored a career-high 27 points and Milwaukee needed overtime to beat LIU Brooklyn 92-87 on Tuesday night for the Panthers’ first win of the season.

Roy’s layup with 1:24 left in overtime made it 86-85 and Milwaukee (1-4) never trailed again. Carson Warren-Newsome’s layup with 13 seconds left in regulation tied it at 76-all to force the extra session.

Warren-Newsome scored a career-high with 21 points shooting 11 of 12 from the foul line. Warren-Newsom was coming off a career-high 18 points in the Panthers 74-63 loss to Cincinnati on Friday. Wil Sessoms added 13 points for Milwaukee.

Jashaun Agosto scored a career-high 25 points for LIU Brooklyn (3-2) despite missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. Raiquan Clark scored 21, Ty Flowers, 14 with 10 rebounds, Julian Batts scored 10 and Julius Van Sauers collected 11 rebounds.

The game was the first ever between the two programs.

