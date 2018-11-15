Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rucker-Furlow’s pick-6 lifts Miami (Ohio) past NIU 13-7

November 15, 2018 12:25 am
 
1 min read
Share       

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Ja’don Rucker-Furlow’s pick-6 helped Miami (Ohio) beat Northern Illinois 13-7 on Wednesday night.

Northern Illinois (7-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) had its six-game win streak snapped while Miami (5-6, 5-2) has won consecutive games after losing five in a row. It was also the second straight game where the defense came up big for the RedHawks. A fourth-quarter safety helped Miami beat Ohio, 30-28, on Nov. 7.

Northern Illinois leads the MAC West Division by two games with one game remaining at Western Michigan on November 20.

Rucker-Furlow stepped in front of wide receiver Spencer Tears at the Northern Illinois 28-yard line and intercepted a Marcus Childers pass. Rucker-Furlow then ran untouched along the sideline and into the endzone to cap the scoring with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Huskies crossed into Miami territory just once more but they turned the ball over on downs at the 46 with six minutes left in the third. Childers led a 10-play drive to the 50 with three minutes remaining in the game yet the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2.

Tre Harbison ran for 103 yards for Northern Illinois. Marcus Jones’ 29-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the Huskies a 7-3 lead.

Samuel Slomankicked field goals from 30 and 39 yards for the RedHawks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated