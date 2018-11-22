Listen Live Sports

Rules panel aims to let goalkeepers move more at penalties

November 22, 2018 3:52 pm
 
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World soccer’s rule-making panel says it wants to give goalkeepers more freedom to move when facing a penalty.

Currently, the Laws of the Game state goalkeepers “must remain on the goal line … until the ball has been kicked.”

The panel, known as IFAB, now proposes “needing only one foot on the goal line when a penalty is taken,” allowing goalkeepers to begin moving forward earlier.

IFAB met Thursday to identify several changes it wants to approve at a March 2 meeting, and take effect June 1.

Proposals include: ending trials with penalty shootouts to return to teams alternating kicks; cutting timewasting by forcing substituted players to leave the field at the nearest spot, writing a more precise wording for non-deliberate handball offenses.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

