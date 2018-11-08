Russell Westbrook out vs. Rockets with sprained left ankle

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook will miss the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game Thursday night against the Houston Rockets because of a sprained left ankle.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan made the announcement during his pregame media session.

Westbrook was hurt Monday night against New Orleans. After coming down hard on the side of his foot, he pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court.

Westbrook missed the Thunder’s victory Wednesday night over Cleveland. He was spotted walking into Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday without a limp.

Westbrook had a procedure on his right knee that cost him the preseason and the first two games of the regular season. The Thunder are 5-2 with him in the lineup and 1-2 without him. The former league MVP is averaging 24.1 points, 8.9 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

