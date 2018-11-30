Listen Live Sports

Russia, Ukraine, US in 7-nation contest to host swim worlds

November 30, 2018 11:09 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swimming’s governing body says Russia and Ukraine are among seven countries wanting to host the world championships in 2025 or 2027.

FINA says Greensboro, North Carolina, is also among potential candidates with 2007 host Melbourne and 2017 host Budapest.

Russia has proposed Kazan, the 2015 worlds host, and the Ukraine swimming federation has yet to select its favored host city.

FINA says the Chinese federation also met the deadline to register interest.

Formal bids must be filed by June 17, and FINA’s ruling bureau will choose the two championship hosts on July 11.

The candidates are: Australia (Melbourne), China (to be decided), Hungary (Budapest), Russia (Kazan), Serbia (Belgrade), Ukraine (to be decided), United States (Greensboro).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

