Saban has no plans to sit ‘Bama QB Tau Tagovailoa this week

November 12, 2018 2:17 pm
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says he has no plans not to play quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week against The Citadel.

Tagovailoa has been bothered by a right knee injury in recent weeks and left the Mississippi State game after getting hit on it. The top-ranked Crimson Tide hosts huge underdog The Citadel on Saturday.

A reporter asked Saban Monday if he would consider sitting Tagovailoa for the game to allow him to rest the knee.

Saban’s response: “No. Why would we do that? I mean, to say this was not an important game or he doesn’t need to play?”

Tagovailoa sat out the fourth quarter against Mississippi State. Saban says afterward the quarterback could have returned if needed in the 24-0 win.

