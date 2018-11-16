Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Jets Sum

November 16, 2018 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 0 0 1 0—2
Winnipeg 0 1 0 0—1
Buffalo won shootout 3-2.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 9 (Little, Laine), 7:10.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Skinner 14 (Dahlin, Eichel), 0:53 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Buffalo 3 (Eichel G, Reinhart NG, Mittelstadt NG, Thompson NG, Pominville G, Okposo NG, Sheary G), Winnipeg 2 (Scheifele NG, Laine G, Wheeler NG, Little NG, Connor G, Roslovic NG, Perreault NG).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 4-16-10-2_32. Winnipeg 12-8-5-1_26.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 8-6-1 (26 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 3-0-1 (32-31).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:37.

Referees_Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized