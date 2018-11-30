Sabres-Panthers Sum

Buffalo 1 1 0 0—2 Florida 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 20 (Eichel, Reinhart), 10:55. 2, Florida, McCann 5 (Vatrano, Matheson), 18:31 (pp).

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 6 (Ullmark, Eichel), 2:41 (pp).

Third Period_4, Florida, Dadonov 11 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 11:56 (pp).

Overtime_5, Florida, Barkov 9 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 2:26.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-9-7-2_24. Florida 14-12-16-1_43.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Florida 2 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 5-0-2 (43 shots-40 saves). Florida, Reimer 5-6-2 (24-22).

A_12,179 (19,250). Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.